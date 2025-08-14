Wonderbrands ending sliced bread production at Ontario facility, union says

Send this page to someone via email

The company behind the iconic Wonder Bread brand in Canada is ending its production of sliced bread at one of its Ontario facilities, the union says.

Local 175 of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) said in a notice Tuesday that Wonderbrands will be eliminating sliced bread production at its facility in Sudbury.

It did not say when, but UFCW said the decision will see approximately 50 people lose their jobs, including all part-time positions and several full-time roles at the facility.

Global News reached out to Wonderbands for comment, but did not receive a response by publication.

UFCW said Wonderbrands is citing declining sales and reduced demand for sliced bread as the reason production is shutting down. However, the Sudbury facility will continue operating its bun product line, it added.

“While the current collective agreement provides severance provisions and early retirement options, these measures cannot fully offset the impact on workers, their families, and the local economy,” UFCW said.

“The Union is actively engaged in discussions with Wonderbrands to assist affected members to receive the support they need, including transition programs, retraining opportunities, and support services.”

Wonderbrands’ brands include Wonder, D’Italiano, Country Harvest, Casa Mendosa and Gadoua.