Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear Eaton Centre shooter’s sentencing appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2025 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victim, family criticize court system after Eaton Centre shooter sentenced to life in prison'
Victim, family criticize court system after Eaton Centre shooter sentenced to life in prison
WATCH: Victim, family criticize court system after Eaton Centre shooter sentenced to life in prison – Nov 29, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the sentencing appeal of a man who opened fire in Toronto’s Eaton Centre mall in 2012, killing two people and leaving several others injured.

Christopher Husbands was found guilty in 2019 of two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Ahmed Hassan and Nixon Nirmalendran.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was also found guilty of five counts of aggravated assault, one of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one of intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless concerning the life or safety of another person.

Husbands was sentenced to life imprisonment on both counts of manslaughter, with parole eligibility set at the statutory minimum of seven years, as well as prison terms to be served at the same time for the other offences.

Trending Now

Husbands appealed the sentences on several grounds, arguing they were demonstrably unfit and that the trial judge had failed to properly apply the legal framework for considering social context.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal found there was “no basis for interfering” in the sentences handed to Husbands.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices