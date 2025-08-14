Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada asks for binding arbitration as imminent shutdown looms

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 14, 2025 8:41 am
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Canada winds down operations ahead of possible job action'
Air Canada winds down operations ahead of possible job action
RELATED: Air Canada winds down operations ahead of possible job action
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s jobs minister has asked the union representing Air Canada‘s flight attendants to respond to the airline’s request for her to send the two parties to binding arbitration.

“Air Canada submitted a request that I make a referral under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to send the parties to binding arbitration,” Patty Hajdu wrote in a letter posted on X on Thursday morning.

“I have asked the union to respond to the employer’s request.”

Hajdu, in her post, said she’s met with both parties throughout the bargaining process and urged them to come to an agreement at the bargaining table.

She also called the decision by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) to issue a strike notice and Air Canada giving notice of a lockout a “disappointing development” for Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada executives defended its decision Thursday morning, saying they still want to reach a deal at the table despite the union rejecting their recent offers.

“We’re still available for negotiations, we’re still available for consensual arbitration, should that all not materialize, we do have to think about the very serious disruptions that would ensue,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Air Canada’s executive vice-president, chief human resources officer and public affairs.

“We have asked for the government to consider intervening if we get to that point, but we are doing everything in our power to avoid getting to that point.”

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: What an Air Canada strike means for passengers'
Consumer Matters: What an Air Canada strike means for passengers

Asked about Hajdu’s request, CUPE’s Air Canada component told Global News it would have more to say later, but added the company has been “absent from the bargaining table for nearly a full day.”

Story continues below advertisement

The union said it had tabled its most recent proposal to Air Canada at 9 p.m. eastern on Tuesday, hours before both strike and lockout notices were issued.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The union has been at the bargaining table ever since, waiting for Air Canada to issue their counter-offer,” the union wrote in a press release. “The airline has yet to respond.”

Hajdu’s request Thursday comes as Air Canada has begun to cancel flights in preparation for the potential job action and lockout.

Mark Nasr, executive vice-president and chief operations officer, told reporters “several dozen” cancellations will take place Thursday, impacting mostly long-haul international flights departing this evening.

He said it’s expected by end of day Friday, about 500 flights will have been cancelled.

“In order to have a safe and orderly wind down, we need to begin now,” Nasr said. “By tomorrow evening, we expect to have cancelled flights affecting over 100,000 customers.”

Nasr said by Saturday morning, the airline’s mainline and Rouge flights will be completely grounded. He said it’s expected to impact 130,000 customers a day, including about 25,000 Canadians daily that are usually brought home from abroad who “risk” being stranded.

Trending Now

Air Canada has said customers whose flights are cancelled will be notified and they’ll be eligible for a full refund, which can be obtained online or by its mobile app.

Story continues below advertisement

Nasr said “every attempt” would be made to rebook customers on more than 120 other airlines, including Air Canada’s competitors, but cautioned peak summer season meant there would be limits.

For those unable to be accommodated, he said they will have two options, either receive a full refund of their ticket or rebook their travel for a later date without a fee.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada begins winding down operations'
Air Canada begins winding down operations

Global News reached out to Porter Airlines, WestJet, Flair and Air Transat on Wednesday to inquire about how they’re responding to the looming strike.

Flair and WestJet both replied saying they were monitoring demand trends, with WestJet saying it would explore opportunities to support Canadians in situations there’s an “uncontrollable impact.”

Porter said it had seen an increase in “close-in bookings,” which may be a result of the uncertainty, but added they’re operating on a full schedule to give travellers options. It added it has passenger protection agreements with several airlines whose passengers are experiencing travel disruptions.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Transat, in an email Wednesday evening, told Global News Air Canada had contacted the airline regarding “re-protection” of some travellers through the two companies’ irregular operations agreement. It said it would accommodate those passengers subject to availability.

All four airlines, however, noted capacity due to the summer schedule when asked about potential changes to flights or routes.

More to come

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices