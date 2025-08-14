Air Canada asks for binding arbitration as imminent shutdown looms

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s jobs minister has asked the union representing Air Canada‘s flight attendants to respond to the airline’s request for her to send the two parties to binding arbitration.

“Air Canada submitted a request that I make a referral under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to send the parties to binding arbitration,” Patty Hajdu wrote in a letter posted on X on Thursday morning.

“I have asked the union to respond to the employer’s request.”

Hajdu, in her post, said she’s met with both parties throughout the bargaining process and urged them to come to an agreement at the bargaining table.

She also called the decision by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) to issue a strike notice and Air Canada giving notice of a lockout a “disappointing development” for Canadians.

Air Canada executives defended its decision Thursday morning, saying they still want to reach a deal at the table despite the union rejecting their recent offers.

“We’re still available for negotiations, we’re still available for consensual arbitration, should that all not materialize, we do have to think about the very serious disruptions that would ensue,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Air Canada’s executive vice-president, chief human resources officer and public affairs.

“We have asked for the government to consider intervening if we get to that point, but we are doing everything in our power to avoid getting to that point.”

Asked about Hajdu’s request, CUPE’s Air Canada component told Global News it would have more to say later, but added the company has been “absent from the bargaining table for nearly a full day.”

The union said it had tabled its most recent proposal to Air Canada at 9 p.m. eastern on Tuesday, hours before both strike and lockout notices were issued.

“The union has been at the bargaining table ever since, waiting for Air Canada to issue their counter-offer,” the union wrote in a press release. “The airline has yet to respond.”

Hajdu’s request Thursday comes as Air Canada has begun to cancel flights in preparation for the potential job action and lockout.

Mark Nasr, executive vice-president and chief operations officer, told reporters “several dozen” cancellations will take place Thursday, impacting mostly long-haul international flights departing this evening.

He said it’s expected by end of day Friday, about 500 flights will have been cancelled.

“In order to have a safe and orderly wind down, we need to begin now,” Nasr said. “By tomorrow evening, we expect to have cancelled flights affecting over 100,000 customers.”

Nasr said by Saturday morning, the airline’s mainline and Rouge flights will be completely grounded. He said it’s expected to impact 130,000 customers a day, including about 25,000 Canadians daily that are usually brought home from abroad who “risk” being stranded.

Air Canada has said customers whose flights are cancelled will be notified and they’ll be eligible for a full refund, which can be obtained online or by its mobile app.

Nasr said “every attempt” would be made to rebook customers on more than 120 other airlines, including Air Canada’s competitors, but cautioned peak summer season meant there would be limits.

For those unable to be accommodated, he said they will have two options, either receive a full refund of their ticket or rebook their travel for a later date without a fee.

Global News reached out to Porter Airlines, WestJet, Flair and Air Transat on Wednesday to inquire about how they’re responding to the looming strike.

Flair and WestJet both replied saying they were monitoring demand trends, with WestJet saying it would explore opportunities to support Canadians in situations there’s an “uncontrollable impact.”

Porter said it had seen an increase in “close-in bookings,” which may be a result of the uncertainty, but added they’re operating on a full schedule to give travellers options. It added it has passenger protection agreements with several airlines whose passengers are experiencing travel disruptions.

Air Transat, in an email Wednesday evening, told Global News Air Canada had contacted the airline regarding “re-protection” of some travellers through the two companies’ irregular operations agreement. It said it would accommodate those passengers subject to availability.

All four airlines, however, noted capacity due to the summer schedule when asked about potential changes to flights or routes.

