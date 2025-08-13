Müller-mania grips YVR as Whitecaps’ new German superstar touches down

Send this page to someone via email

The arrival area at Vancouver International Airport was packed with excited fans on Wednesday, as German soccer superstar Thomas Müller touched down for the first time.

The 35-year-old is slated to officially ink his contract with the MLS Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday, in one of the city’s largest-ever professional sports signings.

“(I’m here) to play soccer. Football, but now I play soccer,” he quipped.

World class here by Thomas Muller…signed as many autographs as he could and took selfies too…what a day for #VWFC pic.twitter.com/5ktIfZG3Nx — JAY JANOWER (@JayJanower) August 14, 2025

The star was greeted by delegates from the Musqueam First Nation who gave him a ceremonial escort and blanket, before heading out to sign autographs for throngs of supporters.

He then moved on to the airport’s White Spot, where he surprised hundreds of ‘Caps fans who had gathered for a watch party for the club’s Canadian Championship semifinal draw against Forge FC in Hamilton.

Among those gathered at the airport — decked out in Whitecaps kit and a Germany hat — was Manfred Bartel, former consul at Germany’s Vancouver consulate.

“It is something very special. For as long as I know what soccer means, Thomas Muller is on the top. And I see him here after 22 years coming to Canada in Vancouver, I’m just excited,” he said.

“He helped us win the World Cup in 2014,” young Germany fan Sebastian Konkobor said.

“I had a feeling when they said he was coming to MLS I had a slight feeling (he would come to Vancouver), but I wasn’t sure. I saw it, and I was like refreshing the Instagram every day.”

The excitement began growing earlier Wednesday when Müller posted to Instagram from his plane.

“I’m on my flight to Vancouver. I’m looking for the GOAT. Can you help me? I cannot find him anywhere,” Müller wrote.

“It’s my first flight without Manuel Neuer since maybe 15 years, I don’t know. I’m very excited to come to Vancouver to play for the Whitecaps. Fingers crossed for my first games. See you there.”

The Whitecaps will be Müller’s first ever assignment with a team other than Bayern Munich.

The star signed with the club’s academy at just 10 years old, and went on to become one of its biggest names, racking up 1e Bundesliga titles and two champions leagues along the way, in addition to a World Cup win with Germany in 2014.

Vancouver said last week Müller will join the Whitecaps for the remainder of the season in an open roster spot, with a Designated Player option for 2026.

He is expected to make his debut at BC Place on Sunday when the Whitecaps host the Houston Dynamo.