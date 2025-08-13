Video captures moment West Coast Express strikes truck at crossing

Send this page to someone via email

New video shows the moment the West Coast Express train collided with a pickup truck on Tuesday morning in Port Moody.

The collision happened at the train crossing near Reed Point Marina.

Video shows the front of the vehicle entering the tracks just seconds before it is struck by the train.

There was already a vehicle waiting at the crossing when the truck pulled up and the train barriers were already down.

Port Moody police said they believe the driver wasn’t able to put the vehicle in reverse once he realized the train was coming.

0:27 West Coast Express train hits pickup truck in Port Moody

“Upon arrival, we did locate the vehicle,” Const. Sam Zacharias with the Port Moody Police Department said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The motorist, the driver, had been ejected from the vehicle and was being treated by firefighters there on scene. He sustained serious injuries, but they’re believed to be non-life-threatening at this point and he was transported to hospital as a result.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Passengers on the affected train were stuck on board for about an hour before the train proceeded to Vancouver.

CP Railway Police are leading the investigation with the assistance of Port Moody police.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the investigators.