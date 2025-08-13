Legault taking crushing byelection loss to the PQ with ‘humility’

See more sharing options

Quebec Premier François Legault says he is taking Monday’s byelection loss to the Parti Québécois with humility.

Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec finished fourth in the Arthabaska riding with seven per cent of the vote — down from the 52 per cent the party collected in the district in the 2022 general election.

The premier is scheduled to meet members of his caucus Thursday ahead of an expected cabinet shuffle.

He says he expects them to talk about all the “negative” comments they’ve heard from voters about the government over the summer.

On Tuesday, Legault walked around Quebec City to speak with people and hear their grievances.

Former journalist Alex Boissonneault won Arthabaska with more than 46 per cent of the vote, increasing momentum for the PQ, which has won the past three byelections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.