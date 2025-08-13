Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Legault taking crushing byelection loss to the PQ with ‘humility’

By Thomas Laberge The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parti-Québécois chalks up another by-election win as CAQ government licks its wounds'
Parti-Québécois chalks up another by-election win as CAQ government licks its wounds
The Parti-Québécois is celebrating yet another big byelection win. Alex Boissoneault is set to become the new MNA for Arthabaska–L'Érable. As Franca Mignacca reports, the party's victory comes as a devastating blow to the Legault government.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Premier François Legault says he is taking Monday’s byelection loss to the Parti Québécois with humility.

Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec finished fourth in the Arthabaska riding with seven per cent of the vote — down from the 52 per cent the party collected in the district in the 2022 general election.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The premier is scheduled to meet members of his caucus Thursday ahead of an expected cabinet shuffle.

He says he expects them to talk about all the “negative” comments they’ve heard from voters about the government over the summer.

Trending Now

On Tuesday, Legault walked around Quebec City to speak with people and hear their grievances.

Former journalist Alex Boissonneault won Arthabaska with more than 46 per cent of the vote, increasing momentum for the PQ, which has won the past three byelections.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices