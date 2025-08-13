Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Drag brunch, deep-fried watermelon and chicken cookies on offer at this year’s CNE

By Vanessa Tiberio The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sampling the unique foods of the CNE'
Sampling the unique foods of the CNE
WATCH: Sampling the unique foods of the CNE
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto’s beloved annual fair is touting a lineup of fresh, fried and funky foods ahead of the kickoff of its 146th year in the city.

The Canadian National Exhibition is set to open its gates at the Exhibition Place on Friday, with carnival games, rides, performances and sweet treats on full display.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some of this year’s wacky food offerings include deep-fried watermelon, butter ice cream, chicken nugget-stuffed cookies and Labubu-themed cheese curds.

Also new to this year’s fair are Mythos, an immersive storytelling experience, as well as a chance to eat dinner suspended in the air and the festival’s first-ever drag brunch.

Trending Now

The CNE’s new CEO and former health minister Mark Holland says he’s excited to now be a part of a cultural event that is “so important” to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The exhibition opens its doors at 10 a.m. Friday and will run until Sept. 1.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices