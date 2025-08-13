Drag brunch, deep-fried watermelon and chicken cookies on offer at this year’s CNE

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s beloved annual fair is touting a lineup of fresh, fried and funky foods ahead of the kickoff of its 146th year in the city.

The Canadian National Exhibition is set to open its gates at the Exhibition Place on Friday, with carnival games, rides, performances and sweet treats on full display.

Some of this year’s wacky food offerings include deep-fried watermelon, butter ice cream, chicken nugget-stuffed cookies and Labubu-themed cheese curds.

Also new to this year’s fair are Mythos, an immersive storytelling experience, as well as a chance to eat dinner suspended in the air and the festival’s first-ever drag brunch.

The CNE’s new CEO and former health minister Mark Holland says he’s excited to now be a part of a cultural event that is “so important” to the city.

The exhibition opens its doors at 10 a.m. Friday and will run until Sept. 1.