Canada

Feds meet with canola industry groups amid new China anti-dumping tariff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2025 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Producers facing Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola'
Producers facing Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola
RELATED: Producers facing Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola
Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu are meeting with canola groups this afternoon following China’s announcement that it will hit Canada with a 75.8 per cent tariff on the crop.

The ministers are set to meet with the Canola Council of Canada and the Canadian Canola Growers Association later today.

The new duties are scheduled to come into effect tomorrow.

Click to play video: 'Alberta producers call new Chinese tariff on canola seed “devastating”'
Alberta producers call new Chinese tariff on canola seed “devastating”
Trending Now

The canola industry is calling for swift action by Ottawa, warning Beijing is threatening a tariff so steep it would effectively seal off its $5-billion market to Canada.

China started an anti-dumping probe of Canadian canola exports nearly a year ago.

That investigation was launched in response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

— With files from Nick Murray and Jeremy Simes

© 2025 The Canadian Press

