$30K worth of stolen Labubu dolls recovered in failed California heist

Police in Southern California intercepted tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen Labubu dolls from a warehouse this week.

The small collectible toys, originally hailing from Hong Kong, have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months and can range in price from $20 to $300.

The Labubus were stolen in a series of trips completed over multiple days, the Chino Police Department said.

Two suspects, both minors, were later identified as workers at the warehouse, the department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“One suspect attempted to flee but ultimately surrendered without incident,” the statement said.

In total, detectives recovered “fourteen boxes of stolen merchandise, along with evidence indicating the items were being prepared for resale and shipment across the country,” it continued.

Law enforcement found the items at a home in Upland, a city in the San Bernardino Valley. The stolen goods, valued at around $30,000, were returned to the rightful owners, investigators confirmed.

The theft follows an investigation by authorities in Los Angeles after US$7,000 worth of the fluffy accessories were nabbed from a store in La Puente, a city about 29 kilometres east of Los Angeles, last week.

The department said the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma in the incident, which was recovered shortly afterward.

Labubu dolls are manufactured by China’s Pop Mart and are based on illustrations created by artist and illustrator Kasing Lung, whose creations first appeared in three picture books inspired by Nordic mythology.

In 2019, Lung signed a deal with Pop Mart to manufacture Labubu dolls for toy enthusiasts and influencers.

Pop Mart began selling Labubu toy key rings in 2023, including to Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Blackpink star Lisa, who began posting photos of them to her more than 100 million Instagram and TikTok followers.

There are 1.4 million #Labubu TikTok posts and counting, videos of fans unboxing them, showing styles inspired by them and, of course, Labubu cosplay.

Fans have latched on to Labubu’s mash-up of play and fashion, making them accessories on handbags, backpacks and belts and hanging them from car mirrors.

— With files from The Associated Press