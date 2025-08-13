Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

$30K worth of stolen Labubu dolls recovered in failed California heist

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 4:01 pm
2 min read
Labubu toys are seen at the store in Budapest, Hungary on August 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Labubu toys are seen at the store in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 1, 2025. Jakub Porzycki / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Southern California intercepted tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen Labubu dolls from a warehouse this week.

The small collectible toys, originally hailing from Hong Kong, have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months and can range in price from $20 to $300.

The Labubus were stolen in a series of trips completed over multiple days, the Chino Police Department said.

Two suspects, both minors, were later identified as workers at the warehouse, the department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“One suspect attempted to flee but ultimately surrendered without incident,” the statement said.

In total, detectives recovered “fourteen boxes of stolen merchandise, along with evidence indicating the items were being prepared for resale and shipment across the country,” it continued.

Story continues below advertisement

Law enforcement found the items at a home in Upland, a city in the San Bernardino Valley. The stolen goods, valued at around $30,000, were returned to the rightful owners, investigators confirmed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The theft follows an investigation by authorities in Los Angeles after US$7,000 worth of the fluffy accessories were nabbed from a store in La Puente, a city about 29 kilometres east of Los Angeles, last week.

The department said the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma in the incident, which was recovered shortly afterward.

Labubu dolls are manufactured by China’s Pop Mart and are based on illustrations created by artist and illustrator Kasing Lung, whose creations first appeared in three picture books inspired by Nordic mythology.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, Lung signed a deal with Pop Mart to manufacture Labubu dolls for toy enthusiasts and influencers.

Pop Mart began selling Labubu toy key rings in 2023, including to Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Blackpink star Lisa, who began posting photos of them to her more than 100 million Instagram and TikTok followers.

Click to play video: 'Labubu mania sweeps collectibles market as life-sized toy sells for $150K at auction'
Labubu mania sweeps collectibles market as life-sized toy sells for $150K at auction

There are 1.4 million #Labubu TikTok posts and counting, videos of fans unboxing them, showing styles inspired by them and, of course, Labubu cosplay.

Fans have latched on to Labubu’s mash-up of play and fashion, making them accessories on handbags, backpacks and belts and hanging them from car mirrors.

With files from The Associated Press

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices