Environment

Hundreds of goats descend on Calgary’s Nose Hill Park to help fight noxious weeds

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 13, 2025 2:05 pm
1 min read
The city of Calgary's annual goat grazing program is back. About 800 goats will be grazing their way through a 58 hectare section of Nose Hill Park for the next two weeks to help control noxious weeds.
The City of Calgary's annual goat grazing program is back. About 800 goats will be grazing their way through a 58-hectare section of Nose Hill Park for the next two weeks to help control noxious weeds. Global News
About 800 goats will be munching away in Calgary’s Nose Hill Park for the next two weeks.

The City of Calgary has hired the goats, which will be tended by a shepherd and herding dogs, to help control noxious weeds, reduce dead vegetation and mitigate the fire risk by grazing on a 58-hectare area in the Rubbing Stone Hill Natural Parkland zone, located on the east side of the park.

The city said the goats are an environmentally friendly, natural and chemical-free solution to manage invasive plant species in the park that allows more native plants to thrive and supports healthy wildlife habitats.

The goat droppings also serve as natural fertilizer and their hooves help till and aerate the ground, improving soil health.

The goats will be tended by a shepherd and herding dogs and while the public won't be able to interact with them, there will be "program ambassadors" on hand to educate the public about the grazing program.
The goats will be tended by a shepherd and herding dogs and while the public won’t be able to interact with them, there will be ‘program ambassadors’ on hand to educate the public about the grazing program. Global News

Historically, the grasslands and shrubs in the park would’ve been grazed on by large animals such as bison and elk, but with these animals no longer present in the park, there have been more invasive species of plants encroaching on the park.

The goats will be grazing a 58 hectare area of the Rubbing Stone Hill Natural Parkland zone, on the east side of Nose Hill Park, north of 64 Avenue northwest, until August 27.
The goats will be grazing a 58-hectare area of the Rubbing Stone Hill Natural Parkland zone, on the east side of Nose Hill Park, north of 64 Avenue Northwest, until Aug. 27. City of Calgary

To ensure the safety of the goats, portions of Nose Hill Park and some pathways will be temporarily fenced off to the public and physical interaction between the animals and the public will not be permitted.

However, there will be program ambassadors on site for several hours each day to educate the public about the goats and the grazing program.

Th city of Calgary has been using the goats to control invasive species since 2016 when a herd of them were hired to munch their way through Confluence Park.
The City of Calgary has been using the goats to control invasive species since 2016, when a herd of them were hired to munch their way through Confluence Park. Global News

Full details are available on the City of Calgary website.

