Nova Scotia wildfire worries spark no-smoking alerts on some golf courses

As a heatwave continues to produce conditions ripe for fires and a blaze burning in the area, some golf clubs in Nova Scotia have introduced new restrictive smoking policies.

Both the Paragon Golf and Country Club in Kingston and Granite Springs Golf Club in Bayside – for example – have issued letters to guests warning of the ban.

While the Paragon letter on its Facebook page simply says smoking is banned, the Granite Springs course will allow smokers to partake in the habit near a designated point near the cart washing station.

“To ensure the safety of all guests and our community, any individual found smoking outside of the designated area will be asked to leave the premises immediately,” the letter from Granite Springs warns before noting there will be no exceptions to the rule.

“Let’s all work together to maintain a safe environment during this high-risk fire season. Our local firefighters are working tirelessly, especially with the recent out-of-control fire in the Bayers Lake area.”

Another golf course in Cape Breton, the Seaview Golf and Country Club, is asking smokers to be careful disposing of their cigarette butts, and recommend players take a cup of water to drop them in.

On Wednesday, firefighters continued to battle a wildfire in a wooded area of Susies Lake of the Bayers Lake Business Park

On Tuesday night, the Halifax Regional Municipality said the wildfire was out of control but progress was being made.

Evacuations were ordered for several businesses in the Bayers Lake Business Park earlier in the day as The area runs adjacent to the woods and was feeling the impact of the wildfire.

While businesses were told to shut down, similar orders have not been issued to residents yet.

A special air quality statement remains in place for the Halifax area as of Wednesday morning. It warns that smoke from nearby wildfires is reducing local air quality.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues