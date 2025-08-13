Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Around 20,000 under wildfire evacuation alert in Newfoundland and Labrador

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2025 8:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New N.L. evacuations ordered as wildfire roars near St. John’s'
New N.L. evacuations ordered as wildfire roars near St. John’s
WATCH ABOVE: New N.L. evacuations ordered as wildfire roars near St. John's
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thousands of people in Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital and elsewhere in the province are under evacuation alerts as wildfires continue to threaten communities.

About 5,400 residents in two areas of St. John’s were told on Tuesday to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

They joined roughly 15,000 others in parts of the nearby communities of Paradise and Conception Bay South who were placed under evacuation alerts a day earlier.

Click to play video: 'Moncton outskirts on evacuation alert as wildfire nears'
Moncton outskirts on evacuation alert as wildfire nears
Trending Now

The wildfire threatening the towns was about 250 metres from the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and the coast guard are helping deliver supplies and support.

Nine wildfires are burning in the province, including at least four that are classified as out of control.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices