Feature film ‘One Perfect Date’ wraps production in Regina

The Saskatchewan film landscape has gone through a lot of change over the last two decades, but those in the industry say there have never been more opportunities to create.

A new project from Prairie Cat Productions shot entirely in Regina and surrounding communities has officially wrapped production.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has the story on the romantic comedy One Perfect Date, the people it represents and what it could mean for the film industry.

Check out the video at the top for the full story.