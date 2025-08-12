Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feature film ‘One Perfect Date’ wraps production in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 7:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feature film ‘One Perfect Date’ wraps production in Regina'
Feature film ‘One Perfect Date’ wraps production in Regina
WATCH: A new project from Prairie Cat Productions shot entirely in Regina and surrounding communities has officially wrapped production. Andrew Benson has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Saskatchewan film landscape has gone through a lot of change over the last two decades, but those in the industry say there have never been more opportunities to create.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A new project from Prairie Cat Productions shot entirely in Regina and surrounding communities has officially wrapped production.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has the story on the romantic comedy One Perfect Date, the people it represents and what it could mean for the film industry.

Trending Now

Check out the video at the top for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices