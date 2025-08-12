Menu

Crime

Man dead, another in custody after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 6:01 pm
Police respond to a stabbing in Toronto's east end.
Police respond to a stabbing in Toronto's east end.
Police have one person in custody after a fatal stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Woodbine and Duvernet avenues for reports someone had been stabbed inside a neighbouring home.

Officers said they arrived at the scene to find a man with life-threatening injuries, who was rushed to hospital. Later, it was confirmed he had died.

At the same time, police said a male suspect was in custody. Acting Insp. Brian Maslowski said police believed the two men were known to each other and were not looking for other suspects.

He told locals to expect an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.

