B.C. Conservatives push for secondary Okanagan route amid Highway 97 closures

Closures on Highway 97 are once again raising alarms across the Okanagan, with Conservative politicians pushing for a permanent alternative route to keep the region connected during emergencies.

“When Highway 97 shuts down, there is an impact — and it hurts our citizens,” said Dan Albas, Conservative MP for Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna.

From wildfires to landslides and police incidents, disruptions to the region’s main highway have increasingly left communities stranded and searching for detours.

Now, federal and provincial Conservatives are calling for a partnership between Ottawa and Victoria to create a safer, more reliable alternative.

They are proposing upgrades the 201 Forest Service Road (FSR), a rough, unpaved emergency route that links the South and Central Okanagan.

“A solution to this would be paving the 201 Forest Service Road,” said Harman Banghu, the BC Conservative transportation critic. “That would give the community another option to get to where they need in a safe manner.”

The Conservatives are asking the federal government to reimburse half of the $23.2 million stabilization cost for Highway 97 near Summerland — and for the province to use that money to upgrade FSR 201 into a viable emergency route.

“There are a number of funds — Transport Canada or Infrastructure Canada — that can facilitate this,” Albas added.

They point to the former Harper-Campbell partnership as a model, which helped expand Highway 97 to four lanes years ago. “It’s a great model for how a provincial and federal government can work together,” Albas said.

While the province has previously recommended the 201 FSR as a detour during closures, the road’s current state is far from ideal.

“Maintaining something that’s safe, adequate, and usable any time of the year when there’s an emergency is the way to go,” said Macklin McCall, BC Conservative MLA for West Kelowna–Peachland. “You don’t want to be in an emergency asking, ‘What do we do now?’”

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom says he supports the idea — but warns it only addresses part of the problem.

“We need to have a lot more done,” Milsom said. “We need to continue to advocate with the provincial and the federal government to make improvements to Highway 97 and actually take action to start planning for another route into Kelowna.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit acknowledged the critical role Highway 97 plays in connecting Okanagan communities.

The ministry noted that during emergencies, it works closely with agencies like BC Wildfire Service to reopen roads as quickly as possible — pointing to the recent wildfire near Peachland, where traffic was restored within three hours.

“When extended closures occur on Highway 97, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit also works closely with the Ministry of Forests to ensure that resource roads are made available as safe and reliable alternate routes,” said the ministry.

“This includes enhanced maintenance, increased monitoring, and clear signage to support public safety and accessibility.”

As an example of ongoing investment, the ministry cited a $23.2-million contract awarded to Emil Anderson Construction Inc. to restore four lanes on Highway 97 in the North Beach slide area.

However, the ministry also noted that FSR 201 is not part of the provincial highway system. It is considered a resource road, with maintenance in various sections handled by industrial users through Road Use Permits.

The province encourages anyone using the 201 FSR to be prepared and aware of potential hazards, especially in backcountry conditions.

Meanwhile, the ministry says it continues to consult with local governments and Indigenous communities through initiatives like the Central Okanagan Integrated Transportation Strategy, aimed at improving long-term regional access and mobility.