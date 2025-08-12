Out-of-control wildfire burning near Port Alberni forces evacuation of campground

An out-of-control wildfire on Vancouver Island forced the evacuation of a campground and marina on Monday evening.
The Mount Underwood fire is about 859 hectares in size and burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Port Alberni.
The wildfire has led to the evacuation of the China Creek Campground and Marina, which has 250 tent and RV campsites.
Fire risk in the area had led the facility to ban fires on the beach.
Get breaking National news
Drive BC says Bamfield Road is also closed between Bamfield and Port Alberni due to the fire.
Meanwhile, a wildfire that flared up quickly northwest of Osoyoos on Monday night is now under control.
The fire is considered to be about 10 hectares in size.
— With files from The Canadian Press
- ‘Zero permits, zero inspections’: West Vancouver orders demolition of newly-built home
- New wildfire flares up west of Osoyoos, now classified as under control
- Uber wins court battle over downtown Vancouver pickup and dropoff fees
- Police release CCTV footage after Victoria synagogue defaced with hate message
Comments