Fire

Out-of-control wildfire burning near Port Alberni forces evacuation of campground

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
Efforts to contain Port Alberni wildfire
A fast growningwildfire just south of Port Alberni is spreading out of control. Alberni-Clayquot Regional District Chairperson John Alan Jack discusses the evacuations and the efforts to contain the blaze.
An out-of-control wildfire on Vancouver Island forced the evacuation of a campground and marina on Monday evening.

The Mount Underwood fire is about 859 hectares in size and burning about 15 kilometres southwest of Port Alberni.

The wildfire has led to the evacuation of the China Creek Campground and Marina, which has 250 tent and RV campsites.

Fire risk in the area had led the facility to ban fires on the beach.

Drive BC says Bamfield Road is also closed between Bamfield and Port Alberni due to the fire.

Wildfire near Osoyoos now being held
Meanwhile, a wildfire that flared up quickly northwest of Osoyoos on Monday night is now under control.

The fire is considered to be about 10 hectares in size.

— With files from The Canadian Press

 

 

