Unattended barbecue blamed for fire that seriously damaged Calgary duplex

A two-storey duplex was seriously damaged by a fire that broke out Monday afternoon in the northeast Calgary community of Falconridge.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Falworth Way.

Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Alex Kwan said when fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

View image in full screen Investigators say the fire started in an unattended barbecue at the back of the home then spread along the exterior and into the roof of the building. Global News

Residents of the home where the fire started as well as two neighbouring homes were forced to evacuate.

“When we arrived on scene, all the occupants had self evacuated,” Kwan said. “There were conflicting reports initially. They thought some people were still inside but everyone’s been accounted for with no injuries.”

Kwan said by the time crews were able to knock down the fire it had spread along the exterior of the building and into the roof of the home.

View image in full screen A firefighter checks for hot spots after a fire caused serious damage to a duplex in the northeast Calgary community of Falconridge on Monday. Global News

One of the neighbouring homes also sustained some exterior damage.

Kwan said fire investigators have traced the cause of the fire to an unattended charcoal barbecue, located at the rear of the building.

The neighbours were allowed to return to their homes once the fire was out, but Kwan said the home where the fire started was too damaged to be reoccupied.