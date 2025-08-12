Menu

Fire

Unattended barbecue blamed for fire that seriously damaged Calgary duplex

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 12, 2025 12:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BBQ Safety Tips with Health Canada'
BBQ Safety Tips with Health Canada
WATCH (June 2023): We get grilling with Andy Hulan, consumer product safety officer at Health Canada, who stops by with barbecue safety tips, including some tips on how to protect yourself when using metal bristle brushes on the barbecue – Jun 23, 2023
A two-storey duplex was seriously damaged by a fire that broke out Monday afternoon in the northeast Calgary community of Falconridge.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Falworth Way.

Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Alex Kwan said when fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Investigators say the fire started in an unattended bbq at the back of the home then spread along the exterior and into the roof of the building. View image in full screen
Investigators say the fire started in an unattended barbecue at the back of the home then spread along the exterior and into the roof of the building. Global News

Residents of the home where the fire started as well as two neighbouring homes were forced to evacuate.

“When we arrived on scene, all the occupants had self evacuated,” Kwan said. “There were conflicting reports initially. They thought some people were still inside but everyone’s been accounted for with no injuries.”

Kwan said by the time crews were able to knock down the fire it had spread along the exterior of the building and into the roof of the home.

A firefighter checks for hot spots after a fire caused serious damage to a duplex in the northeast Calgary community of Falconridge on Monday. View image in full screen
A firefighter checks for hot spots after a fire caused serious damage to a duplex in the northeast Calgary community of Falconridge on Monday. Global News

One of the neighbouring homes also sustained some exterior damage.

Kwan said fire investigators have traced the cause of the fire to an unattended charcoal barbecue, located at the rear of the building.

The neighbours were allowed to return to their homes once the fire was out, but Kwan said the home where the fire started was too damaged to be reoccupied.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

