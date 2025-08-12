Menu

Heat wave set to end in B.C., with relief coming for other provinces soon

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2025 7:15 am
Sweltering heat is expected to continue in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces today, but relief is on the way for some.

A multi-day heat wave should end Tuesday in southern British Columbia, where warnings covered most of Vancouver Island and stretched into North Thompson and South Okanagan.

Hot conditions will continue for a while longer in southern Ontario, stretching north past Lake Huron and Georgian Bay and east through southern Quebec.

Click to play video: 'Sweltering heat triggers wildfire warnings across Nova Scotia'
Sweltering heat triggers wildfire warnings across Nova Scotia
The weather agency says cooler temperatures are expected to sweep through the region this evening, providing relief from the 30 C temperatures and near 40 humidex values.

In the Maritimes, similar temperatures are expected to remain through to Wednesday, while parts of Newfoundland will see similar conditions breaking on Thursday or Friday.

Environment Canada advises people to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors and to monitor for signs of heat exhaustion in these conditions.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

