‘Long walks around the farm’: Ontario miniature donkey’s dating profile goes viral

Love is apparently in the air for Hank, a miniature donkey from Erin, Ont., whose dating profile has gained considerable traction online.

The seven-year-old jack resides at Erin Hill Acres, a family-owned and operated tourism farm located an hour west of Toronto.

Per his profile, Hank is looking for a soulmate to live out his days on the 90-acre farm and join him on his routine dilly-dallying in the flower fields.

Farm manager Tyler Garrard says the hope is to find a female donkey, also known as a jenny, to breed with Hank and welcome more donkeys into the family.

He says Hank joined the farm about two months ago after his former owner, who was having health difficulties, posted on a Facebook buy and sell group.

Garrard says Hank has become a farm favourite because of his sweet and social personality, as well as his love for kids.

“We love Hank so much that we want to find him a partner,” he said in a recent interview.

In a post on Instagram, the farm said Hank enjoys “long walks around the farm, a fat juicy carrot, gentle pets and loving,” adding that he has “a great head of hair, a lovely personality and a massive heart.”

“Send us a DM if you know a lucky lady that is looking for a new loving home, complete with live in boyfriend,” the farm added.

In a satirical video that has garnered thousands of views, the farm compiled snippets of some of Hank’s best friends sharing the positive memories they have with him.

“Just wanted to do a shout out to Hank. Last time Rudolph got sick, Hank filled in for him and took the sleigh all around the world,” said a man dressed as Santa Claus.

Another person joked that Hank introduced her to her husband. “He was the best man at our wedding and the godfather to our children. Without Hank, I wouldn’t have him,” she said.

Eligible jennies are welcome to submit their profiles via social media or email. Garrard said they are ideally looking for a donkey of the same size range and between the ages of four and nine years old.

“We are getting messages from people all across Canada,” he said, in what has been an overwhelmingly wholesome response.

If there is a match, the farm might consider hosting a donkey wedding, Garrard said.

Visitors are invited to come greet Hank at the farm, which goats, chickens, sheep and highland cows also call home.