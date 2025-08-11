Menu

Fire

Ukrainian village in Alberta to remain closed for restoration after devastating fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2025 2:57 pm
1 min read
The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village east of Edmonton is seen on April 19, 2025, one day after a fire burned through the area. View image in full screen
The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village east of Edmonton is seen on April 19, 2025, one day after a fire burned through the area. Jaclyn Kucey/Global News
A heritage museum honouring Ukrainian culture in Alberta will remain closed as it works to restore several buildings and artifacts lost to a devastating fire.

A fire broke out near the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village in April and levelled several buildings, including visitor reception, exhibition galleries, collections and curatorial storage.

Furnishings for the historical buildings, as well as some artifacts and original research files also were lost.

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village damaged in wildfire

The Alberta government says the loss is profound for the province’s Ukrainian community, and work is underway to clean up the site and re-establish services.

To allow for proper restoration, it says the Ukrainian village will be closed for the rest of the summer season and upcoming events are cancelled.

Village director David Makowsky says staff are committed to reopening as soon as possible.

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village catches fire east of Edmonton
© 2025 The Canadian Press

