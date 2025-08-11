Ukrainian village in Alberta to remain closed for restoration after devastating fire

Send this page to someone via email

A heritage museum honouring Ukrainian culture in Alberta will remain closed as it works to restore several buildings and artifacts lost to a devastating fire.

A fire broke out near the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village in April and levelled several buildings, including visitor reception, exhibition galleries, collections and curatorial storage.

Furnishings for the historical buildings, as well as some artifacts and original research files also were lost.

The Alberta government says the loss is profound for the province’s Ukrainian community, and work is underway to clean up the site and re-establish services.

To allow for proper restoration, it says the Ukrainian village will be closed for the rest of the summer season and upcoming events are cancelled.

Village director David Makowsky says staff are committed to reopening as soon as possible.