Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Why Canada declined to work with OceanGate, firm behind doomed Titan sub

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 1:55 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. Coast Guard releases audio believed to have captured moment OceanGate’s Titan sub imploded'
U.S. Coast Guard releases audio believed to have captured moment OceanGate’s Titan sub imploded
WATCH ABOVE: U.S. Coast Guard releases audio believed to have captured moment OceanGate’s Titan sub imploded – Feb 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two years before OceanGate’s Titan submersible imploded on a descent to the wreck of the Titanic, a Canadian government department considered working with the company and had a staff member board a vessel to observe a dive, a letter accessed by Global News shows.

On June 18, 2023, the submersible went missing in the northern Atlantic Ocean during an underwater expedition to view the site of the Titanic shipwreck.

Those on board include a billionaire adventurer, a wealthy businessman and his son, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Last week, a U.S. Coast Guard report investigating the incident said the Canadian government appears to have considered collaborating with OceanGate to further maritime research in 2021.

Click to play video: 'Titan sub hearing: 1st week filled with tearful testimonies over OceanGate disaster'
Titan sub hearing: 1st week filled with tearful testimonies over OceanGate disaster

The authors cited a May 19, 2021 letter to Rush, in which Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) expressed interest in the work OceanGate was doing.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for DFO confirmed to Global News that the department held “a series of exploratory discussions with OceanGate” and “was exploring the use of OceanGate’s marine research systems to conduct scientific research and monitoring in marine conservation sites.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A copy of the letter to Rush was shared with Global News and shows that a DFO employee intended to join a planned dive off the coast of St. John’s, N.L.

“Based on this experience, and the outcomes of research conducted in canyons off the United States this year, DFO would like to conduct further discussions in the Fall to identify and secure opportunities to use the submersibles in priority sites off Canada in 2022 and beyond,” the letter said.

The letter added that “a contribution of 25K, plus in-kind, is being planned for at this time to support ship time costs in 2022.”

The DFO spokesperson told Global News that the collaboration did not proceed after initial discussions and no funds were provided to OceanGate.

“At no point did DFO engage in joint work with OceanGate after the initial meeting in 2021, and at no point was funding provided,” the spokesperson said.

The department acknowledged that “there were conversations around having a DFO staff member to board the submersible to visit the HMS Titanic wreck site, to better understand the research and monitoring capabilities of OceanGate’s equipment,” but that “the individual did not participate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, the individual boarded another vessel that was deployed by OceanGate while a submersible descent was taking place.

Trending Now

“In the summer of 2021, a DFO staff member boarded a vessel associated with OceanGate to participate, as an observer, in a mission off Newfoundland. The purpose was to learn more about OceanGate.”

The spokesperson added: “Upon conclusion of the mission, it was determined that their priorities did not align with the department’s scientific objectives, and a further relationship was not pursued.”

The spokesperson said the employee “was on another ship operated by OceanGate, but not on board the Titan itself.”

Click to play video: 'Titan sub hearing: 1st week filled with tearful testimonies over OceanGate disaster'
Titan sub hearing: 1st week filled with tearful testimonies over OceanGate disaster

The U.S. Coast Guard report said OceanGate’s design and testing processes for the Titan submersible “did not adequately address many of the fundamental engineering principles that would be crucial for constructing a hull to the precision necessary for the intended operations in an inherently hazardous environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

It added that OceanGate’s safety culture and operational practices were “critically flawed and at the core of these failures were glaring disparities between their written safety protocols and their actual practices.”

DFO was not involved in safety assessments, the spokesperson told Global News.

“Vessel safety and regulatory oversight for submersibles do not fall within the mandate of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. The department was not involved in risk assessment or operational oversight of any of OceanGate’s missions,” the DFO spokesperson said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices