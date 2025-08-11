Menu

Ontario city overspent dealing with 2nd-worst winter in 30 years: report

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 10:29 am
One of Ontario’s largest cities overspent its winter budget after dealing with what it says was the second-worst winter in 30 years for snowfall.

City of London staff said in a report to the infrastructure and corporate services committee, which meets Wednesday, that this past winter “exposed stress points and areas for potential improvement” within its roadways winter maintenance service.

“Lake-effect snow created uneven impacts, while consistently cold temperatures prolonged snow cover into April,” staff said in the report.

“After two relatively mild winters, road operations delivered a significant increase in service activity. In the 2023/2024 season, the city responded to 43 winter events, with five full deployments. In contrast, the 2024/2025 season saw 121 winter events and 16 full deployments.”

In total, close to 300 centimetres of snow fell within London this winter, the report showed. The worst winter in 30 years was in 2009-10, when at least 300 centimetres of snow fell, it added.

London had budgeted $19.1 million to deal with this year’s snowfall, but current projections show the city has spent at least $21 million managing the winter that was. When compared with the previous five winters, the city only overspent once – by $2,682,289 in 2022. It reported surpluses in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Staff did not recommend any budget changes in the report given “mayoral direction to reduce the anticipated property tax levy increase.”

“Cost-neutral potential service improvements are identified and will be pursued via continuous improvement efforts and as opportunities arise via contract renewals and technology advancements,” staff said.

“These include clearer communications, improved contract administration using updated contract terms and technology, better equipment allocation for cul-de-sacs, and continued use of evolving de-icing and anti-icing technologies as possible.”

