Winnipeg home likely a total loss after Sunday evening blaze, firefighters say

One home is expected to be a total loss while another was damaged in a fire on Southwalk Bay Sunday evening, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Fire crews, who arrived at the scene just after 7:30 p.m., had the blaze under control within two hours.

A firefighter was injured in the incident but didn’t need to be taken to hospital, and a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.