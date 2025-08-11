Menu

Headline link
Fire

Winnipeg home likely a total loss after Sunday evening blaze, firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 9:25 am
The back of a Winnipeg fire truck.
The back of a Winnipeg fire truck. Sam Thompson / Global News
One home is expected to be a total loss while another was damaged in a fire on Southwalk Bay Sunday evening, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Fire crews, who arrived at the scene just after 7:30 p.m., had the blaze under control within two hours.

A firefighter was injured in the incident but didn’t need to be taken to hospital, and a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

