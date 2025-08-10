Menu

Politics

Prime Minister Carney maintains positive approval rating despite summer cooldown: poll

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2025 2:08 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney greets employees after touring the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill and making an announcement, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney greets employees after touring the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill and making an announcement, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press
A new poll suggests Prime Minister Mark Carney’s popularity is cooling off in the summer, but still remains broadly positive.

Abacus Data says the Carney-led Liberal government’s approval dipped to 50 per cent in its latest polling, down two percentage points compared to mid-July and the lowest level since March.

Canadians were surveyed in the week after U.S. President Donald Trump levied new 35 per cent tariffs on Canada — seemingly a consequence of failing to secure a new trade deal by the Aug. 1 deadline.

Canada-US trade war: Why can’t Mark Carney get a deal done with Trump?
Carney himself maintains a positive net approval rating despite a couple percentage points of mild cooling.

Abacus CEO David Coletto says the drop in popularity could be tied to a lack of perceived progress on key domestic files and ongoing high-profile international negotiations.

Despite a modest cooldown for the Liberals, the polling firm says political preference has been largely unchanged through the summer.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

