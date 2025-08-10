Prime Minister Carney maintains positive approval rating despite summer cooldown: poll

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A new poll suggests Prime Minister Mark Carney’s popularity is cooling off in the summer, but still remains broadly positive.

Abacus Data says the Carney-led Liberal government’s approval dipped to 50 per cent in its latest polling, down two percentage points compared to mid-July and the lowest level since March.

Canadians were surveyed in the week after U.S. President Donald Trump levied new 35 per cent tariffs on Canada — seemingly a consequence of failing to secure a new trade deal by the Aug. 1 deadline.

9:47 Canada-US trade war: Why can’t Mark Carney get a deal done with Trump?

Carney himself maintains a positive net approval rating despite a couple percentage points of mild cooling.

Story continues below advertisement

Abacus CEO David Coletto says the drop in popularity could be tied to a lack of perceived progress on key domestic files and ongoing high-profile international negotiations.

Despite a modest cooldown for the Liberals, the polling firm says political preference has been largely unchanged through the summer.