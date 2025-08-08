‘Disregard for life’: Cyclist deliberately mowed down in Edmonton by SUV

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital after Edmonton police said he was intentionally mowed down by a vehicle while on a bicycle.

The collision happened on 3:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, and was captured on video by one of the occupants of the vehicle.

The Edmonton Police Service said a 41-year-old male was cycling on a road near 42 Street and 113 Avenue in the Beverly Heights neighbourhood.

A dark-coloured SUV was seen in the same area, driving erratically, and hit the cyclist before it sped off.

Police also believe a passenger inside the vehicle filmed the collision.

View image in full screen Still from a video showing a cyclist being deliberately hit by a vehicle in north Edmonton on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. Edmonton Police Service

Male voices are heard giggling in the video recorded inside the SUV, as the vehicle hits the cyclist and keeps driving. Police later obtained that video from social media.

“It’s incredibly disturbing to see such disregard for life captured on video simply for online entertainment,” said acting Staff Sgt. Richard Windover.

“We’re asking anyone who can recognize the voices or identities of the individuals in this video to contact police immediately so we can advance this investigation.”

The SUV was last seen travelling east on 114 Avenue from 42 Street. Unfortunately, the make and model of the SUV has not been confirmed.

Police said the injured cyclist was treated on scene by EMS for what initially appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Unfortunately, while en route to the hospital, the cyclist’s condition worsened. However, police did not say exactly what the nature of his injuries were, only that he remains in hospital in stable condition.

View image in full screen Doorbell video of a vehicle believed to have hit a cyclist in north Edmonton on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. Edmonton Police Service

The EPS’ Major Collisions Investigation Section (MCIS) is investigating and has released both the video recorded inside the vehicle, as well as security camera footage of what is believed to be the SUV involved in the collision.

Any witnesses or residents in the Beverly Heights area with dash camera or home security camera footage between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, are being asked to contact police.

Likewise, police are asking members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or observed suspicious activity in the neighbourhood to please come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of this collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.