Calgary woman dies following collision with 12-year-old cyclist

Calgary police are investigating after a fatal collision between a woman and a 12-year-old cyclist.

Police said it happened around 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 2, along a pathway located north of Hidden Valley Drive northwest.

A woman in her 50s and her husband were walking along the path when the youth approached them from behind on his bicycle.

He collided with the woman, knocking her to the ground.

She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and has since died from her injuries.

Police were notified of the accident and did not attend the scene, but launched an investigation following the woman’s death.

They say speed and impairment are not considered to be factors in the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the collision to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.