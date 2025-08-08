Mexico’s president rules out U.S. military entering to fight cartels

Send this page to someone via email

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday said that members of the U.S. military would not be entering Mexican territory after a news report that Washington may take such action to combat drug cartels.

Earlier on Friday, The New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels.

Sheinbaum said her government had been informed of a coming order but that it had nothing to do with the U.S. military operating on Mexican soil.

–Reporting by Mexico newsroom; Writing by Brendan O’Boyle; Editing by Kylie Madry