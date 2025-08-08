Menu

Crime

Montreal mother charged in abandonment case to continue psychiatric evaluation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2025 1:53 pm
1 min read
The 34-year-old Montreal mother charged with allegedly abandoning her daughter in a field near a major Ontario highway will continue to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

A Quebec court judge ordered the evaluation to continue at a Montreal psychiatric hospital during a brief court hearing today west of Montreal.

Judge Mylène Grégoire says the 30-day evaluation ordered a month earlier by another judge hasn’t been completed.

The accused, whose name is subject to a publication ban to protect the young girl’s identity, will remain at the facility and return to court on Sept. 8.

Police found the woman’s three-year-old daughter alive and conscious in a field near a highway in Ontario on June 18, four days after the girl was reported missing.

The woman faces two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and unlawful abandonment of a child.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

