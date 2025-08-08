2 men in critical condition after shooting in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in Taradale that sent two men to hospital in critical condition.
Police said that around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of Tarawood Grove Northeast when they were shot. The suspects are believed to have fled in a dark, newer-model pickup truck.
Investigators said the shootings appear to have been targeted and they don’t believe there is any risk to the public.
Calgary police are asking anyone with information about the shootings or who has video from CCTV cameras in the area to please call them at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers online, calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
Comments