2 men in critical condition after shooting in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in Taradale that sent two men to hospital in critical condition.

Police said that around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of Tarawood Grove Northeast when they were shot. The suspects are believed to have fled in a dark, newer-model pickup truck.

View image in full screen Calgary police tow a BMW from the scene of an overnight shooting in Taradale that sent two men to hospital in critical condition. Global News

Investigators said the shootings appear to have been targeted and they don’t believe there is any risk to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Calgary police evidence markers surround a vehicle in the community of Taradale that the two men appear to have been sitting in when they were shot. Global News

Calgary police are asking anyone with information about the shootings or who has video from CCTV cameras in the area to please call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers online, calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.