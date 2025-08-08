Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in downtown Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2025 11:47 am
1 min read
John and Adelaide streets. View image in full screen
John and Adelaide streets. Global News
A 26-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is facing a second-degree murder charge after another man died in hospital following a shooting in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of John Street and Adelaide Street West just after 10:30 p.m.

They say officers found the 36-year-old victim who had been shot and he died in hospital on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect was arrested near the shooting location and a firearm was recovered.

He was originally charged with aggravated assault and the charge has now been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Police say the accused will appear in court in Toronto on Friday.

