Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in downtown Toronto

A 26-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is facing a second-degree murder charge after another man died in hospital following a shooting in downtown Toronto on Saturday.
Police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of John Street and Adelaide Street West just after 10:30 p.m.
They say officers found the 36-year-old victim who had been shot and he died in hospital on Wednesday.
Police say the suspect was arrested near the shooting location and a firearm was recovered.
He was originally charged with aggravated assault and the charge has now been upgraded to second-degree murder.
Police say the accused will appear in court in Toronto on Friday.
