Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada lost 41K jobs in July, but unemployment rate holds steady at 6.9%

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2025 8:58 am
1 min read
FILE - A help wanted sign is posted in Lansdale, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE - A help wanted sign is posted in Lansdale, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Statistics Canada says the economy shed some 41,000 jobs in July, partially offsetting a gain of 83,000 positions in June.

The unemployment rate meanwhile held steady at 6.9 per cent last month as the agency says the total number of job seekers was roughly unchanged.

StatCan says July’s losses were concentrated in full-time work and in the private sector.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Canada’s unemployment rate drops slightly in June'
Business Matters: Canada’s unemployment rate drops slightly in June
Trending Now

The agency says youth aged 15 to 24 saw the biggest employment drop in July amid a tough summer jobs market.

Story continues below advertisement

The information, culture and recreation sector led job losses, followed by construction, but the tariff-sensitive manufacturing industry saw its second month of modest job gains in a row.

StatCan says the layoff rate remains virtually unchanged from the same month a year ago despite the uncertainty tied to trade and U.S. tariffs.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices