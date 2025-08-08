Israel plan to control Gaza City ‘wrong’ and will risk lives, Carney says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday that Israel’s stated plan to take control of Gaza City is “wrong” and will harm international efforts to solve the humanitarian crisis plaguing the Palestinian territory.

Carney once again called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and highlighted Canada’s role in delivering humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians, but would not say if Israel’s latest actions will lead to sanctions.

“We join others, many others, in viewing that this is wrong, that this action is not going to contribute to an improvement in the humanitarian situation on the ground,” Carney told reporters when asked about the Gaza City plan. “It is going to put the lives of the hostages at greater risk, rather than lessening it.

“We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire. We reiterate our call for Hamas to immediately return all of the hostages and their remains. We reiterate that Hamas has no role going forward and will continue to work with our allies to contribute what we can to achieving those outcomes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pressed on whether Canada plans to issue sanctions against Israel, Carney said he’s “not on the cusp of making another announcement at this point” but condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“What we see is the erosion of the possibility of a two-state solution because of facts on the ground, actions on the ground,” he said.

Before Israel’s Security Cabinet approved the plan to take over Gaza City earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had outlined more sweeping plans Thursday in an interview with Fox News, saying Israel planned to take control of all of Gaza. Israel already controls around three-quarters of the territory.

Germany announced shortly after Israel’s decision Friday that it will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza “until further notice.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The move by Germany, which has previously stopped short of tougher lines against Israel’s government taken by some of its European Union allies, appeared likely to further isolate Israel in the wake of the controversial military takeover plan that has been decried by the United Nations and supporters of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

The United Nations has called the move to take control of Gaza City a dangerous escalation, as it would likely require a large ground invasion and displacing tens of thousands of civilians.

1:56 Netanyahu confirms he wants Israel to take full military control of Gaza

Canada and other allies like France and Britain have stepped up their condemnation of Israel’s military actions in recent months, and have also stated they intend to recognize a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations.

Story continues below advertisement

The United States, by contrast, has refused to condemn Israel’s military strategy, although U.S. President Donald Trump last week contradicted Netanyahu’s denials that Palestinians are starving in Gaza.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters ahead of meeting U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London that he wasn’t sure what recognizing a Palestinian state would even mean, “given the lack of a functional government there.”

Asked whether Trump had been given a heads up on Israel’s announced intent to take over Gaza City, Vance said he wouldn’t go into such conversations.

“If it was easy to bring peace to that region of the world, it would have been done already,” he said.

In a statement Friday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that Israel “has the right to defend itself against Hamas’ terror” and said that the release of Israeli hostages and purposeful negotiations toward a cease-fire in the 22-month conflict “are our top priority.”

3:29 ‘There’s nothing left to occupy’: Palestinians condemn Netanyahu’s decision to take control of Gaza

He said Hamas must not have a role in the future of Gaza.

Story continues below advertisement

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” he added. “Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorize any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

The German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, he said, adding: “With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs.”

He called on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries — including for U.N. organizations and other NGOs — and said Israel “must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Germany also called on Israel’s government “not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.”

It was not immediately clear which military equipment from Germany would be affected.

Germany, with its history with the Holocaust, has been among the strongest Western backers of Israel — no matter which government is in power. Merz’s government did not join announcements by President Emmanuel Macron of key German ally France and Britain’s Keir Starmer that they plan to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

—With files from the Associated Press