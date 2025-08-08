Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton presents NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander key to city

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2025 6:33 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'SGA awarded key to city of Hamilton at hometown rally'
SGA awarded key to city of Hamilton at hometown rally
WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now one of the NBA's biggest superstars, but he's never forgotten his Hamilton roots. Eric Sorensen looks at how the city honoured SGA with a key to the city, and how Hamilton's hard-working roots have rubbed off on the athlete throughout his career.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

He’s an NBA superstar and champion, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has never forgotten his roots.

Gilgeous-Alexander received the key to the city of Hamilton from Mayor Andrea Horwath at a public rally Thursday at Hamilton Stadium.

Horwath also announced the 27-year-old basketball star will also have a street named after him after capping an epic 2024-25 season by leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a thrilling seven-game league championship victory over the Indiana Pacers.

“Growing up as I travelled across the world, to countless states, cities and countries people always asked where I was from,” Gilgeous-Alexander told a raucous gathering in the north end zone after hoisting the NBA championship trophy over his head. “I took pride in letting everyone know I was from Hamilton.

“Hamilton is different from every other city in Ontario, Hamiltonians carry a different sense of grit, determination, pride and energy than the rest of the province and honestly, I couldn’t shy away from that. I carry that with me every day and everywhere I go so you guys can only imagine how (much) overwhelming joy there was when I found out I was getting a key to the city I love and a street named after me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gilgeous-Alexander returned to Hamilton Stadium on Thursday night. He was honoured to start the second quarter of the CFL game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the B.C. Lions.

Looking over thousands of people — including many youngsters and children donning Gilgeous-Alexander’s No. 2 jersey — hit the NBA star hard. Gilgeous-Alexander stepped on to the stage wearing a Ticats short with the No. 2.

Click to play video: 'Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honoured in Hamilton homecoming after 1st NBA Championship win with Thunder'
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander honoured in Hamilton homecoming after 1st NBA Championship win with Thunder

“Early on, I had my shades on so you couldn’t see me tearing up a little bit but it was very special,” he said. “I’ve been on that field in various amount of ways growing up and for me to be on it in that fashion was special.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A full circle moment. All of it kind of feels like that when I come back home. Not a lot of people know about this city but the support I feel no matter where I am in the world is special and I’m appreciative of that at all times.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rowan Barrett, the executive vice-president and general manager of Canada’s national men’s team, also spoke of Gilgeous-Alexander at the rally. And Ron Foxcroft, a longtime basketball official and chairman/CEO of Fluke Transportation & Warehousing, presented Gilgeous-Alexander with a gold basketball.

Trending Now

This past season was one to remember for six-foot-six, 195-pound Gilgeous-Alexander. In addition to leading the Thunder to its first NBA title, he was named the Finals MVP and regular season MVP while winning the league scoring title.

He became just the fourth player to accomplish that feat in one season, joining Hall of Famers Shaquille O’ Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan.

“It’s a very proud day for Hamilton,” Horwath said. “We’re all very proud of Shai and we stand in awe of his achievements.

“I think we’re all on Cloud 9 here in the Hammer today. What it means for Hamilton is, I think, something we all know, which is we have a lot of greatness in this city.”

After the season, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year, US$285-million extension with the Thunder. That makes him the highest-paid player in the NBA on an annual salary basis.

Gilgeous-Alexander also signed multi-year extension with Converse that makes him the creative director of Converse Basketball. The deal, reportedly worth $15 million annually, came after O’Neal pursued the Canadian to sign with Reebok.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Neal is currently the president of Reebok Basketball, a role he assumed 2023.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also the cover athlete of NBA 2K26. Heady stuff for a player who didn’t make his high school basketball team in the ninth grade.

“Everyone says your hard work pays off and sometimes it doesn’t pay off in the way you want it to,” he said. “You don’t always get what you want and what you dream for.

“And for that kid that didn’t even make that team to get to this moment and get what he kind of dreamt for and worked for, it’s special and not taken for granted. It’s a blessing and I just try to soak up all of the moments.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices