Crime

Graffiti in downtown Saskatoon is on the rise

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 6:55 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon graffiti on the rise
WATCH: Global's Nicole Healey has more, in the video above, on what it takes to remove graffiti and why it's best to do so as quickly as possible.
The Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District has been removing graffiti in the downtown core for years, but recently the amount has gotten out of control.

Downtown YXE says the removal is the responsibility of the building owners, but the process is difficult and costly. It says if building owners reach out, its cleanup team will get the job done.

