Graffiti in downtown Saskatoon is on the rise

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District has been removing graffiti in the downtown core for years, but recently the amount has gotten out of control.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Downtown YXE says the removal is the responsibility of the building owners, but the process is difficult and costly. It says if building owners reach out, its cleanup team will get the job done.

Global’s Nicole Healey has more, in the video above, on what it takes to remove graffiti and why it’s best to do so as quickly as possible.