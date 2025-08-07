Menu

Crime

Woman charged in connection with Robert Miller sex investigation acquitted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2025 4:14 pm
1 min read
Global News Montreal: August 6
A woman who was arrested last year in connection with the sex crime investigation into Montreal billionaire Robert Miller has been acquitted.

The Quebec Crown prosecutor’s office says it told a judge on Wednesday that it had no evidence to present in the case against Teresita Fuentes.

Fuentes, 68, was charged last year with procuring sexual services in connection with one of Miller’s alleged victims.

A Quebec Superior Court judge stayed the criminal charges against Miller in June, ruling that the Future Electronics founder was too sick to stand trial.

Miller had been facing 24 sex-related charges involving 11 women, many of whom were minors when the alleged offences occurred.

Montreal police described Fuentes as an alleged member of Miller’s entourage when they arrested her in June 2024.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

