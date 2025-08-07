SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Ralph Lauren says Trump tariffs will hit its profit margins

By Savyata Mishra and Samantha Marshak Reuters
Posted August 7, 2025 3:15 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford calls Trump ‘probably the most disliked politician in the world in Canada’'
Ford calls Trump ‘probably the most disliked politician in the world in Canada’
WATCH ABOVE: Ford calls Trump 'probably the most disliked politician in the world in Canada'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ralph Lauren cautioned on Thursday that tariff-related costs would pressure its margins this year and said it was bracing to see how inflation was weighing on price-sensitive consumers, sending its shares down 7 per cent.

The comments overshadowed a rise in its annual revenue forecast, which was powered by solid demand for its Polo shirts and cable-knit sweaters in North America.

“The most meaningful offset is really the incremental cost inflation from the tariffs,” CEO Patrice Louvet said on a conference call with analysts.

“The bigger unknown here today is the price sensitivity and how the consumer reacts to the broader pricing environment and how sensitive that consumer is. So that’s what we’re watching very closely as we head into the second half.”

Ralph Lauren, which sells its popular Polo Bear sweater for up to US$398 on its website, has relied on its loyal, high-income customers to fuel sales and profit growth. Its stock has gained nearly 76 per cent over the past 12 months.

Story continues below advertisement

Louvet said Ralph Lauren’s core consumer has remained resilient around the world as the brand has shifted toward a full-price model.

“The consumer will pay up – just not indefinitely – so brands must pivot from price hikes to product storytelling before the runway lights dim,” said Michael Ashley Schulman, chief investment officer of Running Point Capital.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ralph Lauren’s strategy to ramp up marketing spend and product innovation, as well as reduce promotions, has helped it gain market share in its core categories such as knitwear and handbags.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Trump’s new tariffs on dozens of countries take effect'
Business Matters: Trump’s new tariffs on dozens of countries take effect

“Our high potential categories, including women’s apparel, outerwear and handbags, continue to be accelerators for our business,” Louvet said.

He said highlights include the Cable-Knit jersey and Polo Bear sweaters, linen shirts, dresses, the Cotton Canvas city jacket, and a handbag collection launched earlier this spring called “Polo Play.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The comments underline consumer preference for accessible luxury brands, similar to Tapestry, which has seen solid demand for its Coach handbags. Tapestry will report quarterly earnings next week.

Ralph Lauren’s upbeat forecast is in contrast to bigger European rivals such as Gucci-owner Kering and Dior-parent LVMH, which have seen a sales slowdown.

The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue to rise by low- to mid-single digits from last year, compared with its prior target of a low-single digit increase.

Click to play video: 'Trump confirms Apple’s $100 billion investment in U.S., teases 100% tariffs on imported chips'
Trump confirms Apple’s $100 billion investment in U.S., teases 100% tariffs on imported chips

Operating margin is forecast to expand roughly 40-60 basis points after adjusting for currency fluctuations, up from its prior forecast of modest growth.

Net revenue in the first quarter came in at US$1.72 billion, exceeding expectations of US$1.66 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, it earned US$3.77 per share, above estimates of US$3.50, aided by a 14 per cent jump in average unit retail in its direct-to-consumer channel.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices