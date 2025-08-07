Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek Manitoba man accused of abducting 2-year-old

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are seeking Allan Marsden, 29, in connection with a break-in and child abduction.
Manitoba RCMP are seeking Allan Marsden, 29, in connection with a break-in and child abduction. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man accused of abducting a toddler from a home at Lake St. Martin First Nation last week.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called on the night of Aug. 1 and told an armed man had allegedly broken into the home — which contained a woman, her five children, and three other adults — and began threatening people with a homemade weapon.

Police said the adults, as well as three older children under 12, were able to escape, but the two youngest were stuck inside with the armed man.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a search of the home, officers found a one-year-old, safe and asleep, but the suspect and a two-year-old child were missing.

The toddler was later found safe at a nearby home, but the suspect — who was known to the residents — remains at large.

Story continues below advertisement

Allan Marsden, 29, is facing a laundry list of charges, including four counts of assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, abducting a person under 14, mischief and failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Now

He’s described as six feet tall and 198 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Marsden is asked to call the RCMP at 204-659-2682 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP seek kidnapping suspects after woman’s Portage la Prairie ordeal'
Manitoba RCMP seek kidnapping suspects after woman’s Portage la Prairie ordeal
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices