RCMP seek Manitoba man accused of abducting 2-year-old

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man accused of abducting a toddler from a home at Lake St. Martin First Nation last week.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called on the night of Aug. 1 and told an armed man had allegedly broken into the home — which contained a woman, her five children, and three other adults — and began threatening people with a homemade weapon.

Police said the adults, as well as three older children under 12, were able to escape, but the two youngest were stuck inside with the armed man.

In a search of the home, officers found a one-year-old, safe and asleep, but the suspect and a two-year-old child were missing.

The toddler was later found safe at a nearby home, but the suspect — who was known to the residents — remains at large.

Allan Marsden, 29, is facing a laundry list of charges, including four counts of assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, abducting a person under 14, mischief and failing to comply with a release order.

He’s described as six feet tall and 198 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.