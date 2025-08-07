Menu

Crime

Special court hearing in Winnipeg set for family of serial killer victim

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2025 11:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '“Buffalo Woman” Identified as Ashlee Shingoose'
“Buffalo Woman” Identified as Ashlee Shingoose
RELATED: 30-year-old Ashlee Shingoose has been identified as the fourth victim of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki. Now, the journey to bring her home begins. Global's Melissa Ridgen reports – Mar 26, 2025
Family of a First Nations woman who died at the hands of a Winnipeg serial killer will have the chance to give victim impact statements in court a year after his conviction.

Manitoba Court of King’s Bench says it has agreed to a special hearing on Aug. 15, so victim and community impact statements can be submitted about Ashlee Shingoose.

Shingoose was one of four First Nations women killed by Jeremy Skibicki in 2022.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison but, at the time of his trial, Shingoose had yet to be identified and was referred to in court only as Buffalo Woman.

Police announced earlier this year that new information after the trial led them to identify the unknown victim as Shingoose.

The court says the hearing is appropriate and necessary in order to give the woman’s family the same opportunity as relatives of the other victims.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba begins next stage of landfill search for remains of Indigenous women'
Manitoba begins next stage of landfill search for remains of Indigenous women
© 2025 The Canadian Press

