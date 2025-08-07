Calgary police homicide unit investigates man’s 2023 disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police homicide detectives are making a public plea for information on the disappearance of a man in 2023.

Robert Stanley Mainland was last seen in early January of 2023 near a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 53 block of 17 Avenue southeast, in the community of Forest Lawn.

His remains were discovered in May 2024 at a location outside the city that police have not disclosed.

Due to the state of the man’s remains, it took several months to positively identify them as Mainland’s.

Following further investigation, his death was determined to be a homicide.

Calgary police have released photos of Mainland in hopes someone may have information about his whereabouts before his disappearance or information about his death.

View image in full screen Calgary police said Robert Stanley Mainland was last seen in January 2023 in the southeast Calgary community of Forest Lawn. His remains were discovered outside the city in May 2024. Calgary police

“We are exploring all possible leads and urging anyone with information to come forward,” Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn said. “Even the smallest piece of information can be the detail we need to solve the case.”

The website, Missing People Canada, describes Mainland as a well-known member of the Forest Lawn community who lived in the area for more than 40 years.

Anyone with information that may be of interest to investigators is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.