Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police homicide unit investigates man’s 2023 disappearance

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 12:52 pm
1 min read
The Calgary police homicide unit is making a public plea for information on the disappearance and death of Robert Stanley Mainland in January 2023. View image in full screen
The Calgary police homicide unit is making a public plea for information on the disappearance and death of Robert Stanley Mainland in January 2023. Calgary police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police homicide detectives are making a public plea for information on the disappearance of a man in 2023.

Robert Stanley Mainland was last seen in early January of 2023 near a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 53 block of 17 Avenue southeast, in the community of Forest Lawn.

His remains were discovered in May 2024 at a location outside the city that police have not disclosed.

Due to the state of the man’s remains, it took several months to positively identify them as Mainland’s.

Following further investigation, his death was determined to be a homicide.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Calgary police have released photos of Mainland in hopes someone may have information about his whereabouts before his disappearance or information about his death.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary police said Robert Stanley Mainland was last seen in January 2023 in the southeast Calgary community of Forest Lawn. His remains were discovered outside the city in May 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police said Robert Stanley Mainland was last seen in January 2023 in the southeast Calgary community of Forest Lawn. His remains were discovered outside the city in May 2024. Calgary police

“We are exploring all possible leads and urging anyone with information to come forward,” Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn said. “Even the smallest piece of information can be the detail we need to solve the case.”

The website, Missing People Canada, describes Mainland as a well-known member of the Forest Lawn community who lived in the area for more than 40 years.

Anyone with information that may be of interest to investigators is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices