Canada

‘Out of control’ wildfire breaks out in Miramichi, N.B., burn ban in place

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 10:27 am
1 min read
An “out of control” wildfire is burning in the Miramichi area of New Brunswick, officials say.

The wildfire is currently 22.5 hectares in size, New Brunswick’s wildland fire reporting system indicating Thursday morning; at least 17 firefighters are among the first responders trying to get the blaze under control.

The Miramichi Fire Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday a no burn ban has been put in place – following a province-wide burn ban already declared by the province yesterday.

“Due to provincial wildfires and the elevated Forest Fire Index, all outdoor burning is strictly prohibited within the City of Miramichi until further notice,” the department said.

“Conditions are extremely dry, and even small sparks can lead to fast-moving wildfires that threaten homes, wildlife, and public safety. Help protect our community – do not burn.”

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

