‘Out of control’ wildfire breaks out in Miramichi, N.B., burn ban in place

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An “out of control” wildfire is burning in the Miramichi area of New Brunswick, officials say.

The wildfire is currently 22.5 hectares in size, New Brunswick’s wildland fire reporting system indicating Thursday morning; at least 17 firefighters are among the first responders trying to get the blaze under control.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Miramichi Fire Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday a no burn ban has been put in place – following a province-wide burn ban already declared by the province yesterday.

“Due to provincial wildfires and the elevated Forest Fire Index, all outdoor burning is strictly prohibited within the City of Miramichi until further notice,” the department said.

“Conditions are extremely dry, and even small sparks can lead to fast-moving wildfires that threaten homes, wildlife, and public safety. Help protect our community – do not burn.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.