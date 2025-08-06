Underpass collision shuts down major artery road in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

A semi-truck hauling a construction vehicle on a flatbed trailer collided with the underside of Whoop-Up Drive in Lethbridge on Wednesday morning, causing significant damage and traffic delays.

It happened around 10 a.m. on Botteril Bottom Road in the river valley as a truck seemingly attempted to drive under the four-metre clearance, but didn’t make it.

The crew cabin of the construction vehicle was heavily damaged, with glass littering the road, but the biggest concern was the damage to the bridge. To ensure safety, the City of Lethbridge completely closed Whoop-Up Drive for a period of time, one of Lethbridge’s most traversed roads.

However, within a couple hours, Lethbridge police announced three lanes, two eastbound and one westbound, were reopened. Police also confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the collision.

City crews, including top management, were on scene within moments of the initial crash, assessing damage and pondering the next steps.

At about 2:30 in the afternoon, the city released a short statement, saying things are still uncertain.

“Two-way traffic is currently being maintained on Whoop-Up Drive but further traffic accommodations may be required.”

The city will be meeting with media on Thursday afternoon to provide an update.