Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Convicted B.C. killer Shawn Merrick misses parole hearing, board to decide without him

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 6:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Parole hearing for convicted killer Shawn Merrick'
Parole hearing for convicted killer Shawn Merrick
WATCH: Convicted murderer Shawn Merrick was supposed to be before the parole board on Wednesday, seeking release, but the family of his victim says parole should not be granted. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Convicted killer and bank robber Shawn Merrick did not attend his scheduled parole hearing on Wednesday.

The Parole Board of Canada says a decision will now be made without a hearing, and it has up to 15 days to determine whether Merrick will stay behind bars or not.

Merrick is serving a life sentence for the 2006 murder of Shelley Devoe, a 42-year-old mother and grandmother. He shot Devoe, believing she had stolen some cocaine.

Her body was found on Burke Mountain in Coquitlam.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“She was absolutely gorgeous and beautiful,” Devoe’s daughter Melinda Russell told Global News on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. gangster sentenced in absentia for Vancouver shooting'
B.C. gangster sentenced in absentia for Vancouver shooting
Trending Now

In 2015, Merrick escaped from the Mission Institution and committed six bank robberies during a six-week manhunt.

Story continues below advertisement

Merrick was arrested after being found hiding on the roof of a Langley house. He was subsequently sentenced to 11 additional years in prison.

Devoe’s daughter, Melinda Russell, is deeply concerned that Merrick is now up for parole.

Russell says she has reviewed the reports from Correctional Service Canada and doesn’t believe Merrick has changed.

“I don’t see any significant progress there on the inmate’s part or any significant interventions that might say this fella is better,” Russell said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices