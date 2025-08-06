Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2025 9:55 pm
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

Sponsored content

Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

Sponsored content

Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

Sponsored content

Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

Sponsored content

Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

Sponsored content

Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

Sponsored content

Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

Sponsored content

Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

Sponsored content

Health

‘Delusional’ man not liable for wife’s death, B.C. court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. Supreme Court says a Chilliwack, B.C., man who stabbed his wife to death in 2024 was suffering from a “delusional belief” when the violent killing occurred, finding him not criminally responsible for her murder.

The court ruling posted online Wednesday says Joseph Berkiw, now 70, killed his wife, who can’t be named under a publication ban, while believing he was “saving her” from being tortured or raped by people who were targeting the couple.

It says Berkiw worked as a machinist and had become “preoccupied” with concerns about not getting paid from his job, and began acting in unusual and paranoid ways in the lead-up to the killing.

Click to play video: 'How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?'
How do the courts define ‘not criminally responsible’?

The ruling says the couple lived with their adult son, who had called police over his father’s “bizarre behaviour” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, 2024, but officers determined he didn’t meet the criteria to be apprehended “under the Mental Health Act because nobody indicated he presented an immediate risk to himself or anyone else.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The court ruling says Berkiw attacked his wife with a knife on Jan. 17, stabbing her before being taken to the ground by his son, and she called police in “extreme distress,” telling the call-taker that her husband was mentally ill and “trying to kill everybody.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ruling says Berkiw broke free of his son’s grasp and got another knife, slashing his wife’s throat and cutting his son, who had tried to protect her, and the court found he was suffering from a mental disorder that included “delusional beliefs” that rendered him “incapable of knowing that his actions were morally wrong.”

 

Sponsored content

AdChoices