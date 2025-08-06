Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release defensive back Marquise Bridges

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 5:04 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Blue Bombers helmet can be seen before CFL football action in Regina, Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Blue Bombers helmet can be seen before CFL football action in Regina, Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

From a starter’s job to the unemployment line in the blink of an eye.

Defensive back Marquise Bridges is finding out the hard way things can happen fast in professional football, with the Bombers releasing Bridges from the practice roster less than two weeks after getting his last start.

The Bombers cut loose the 28-year-old on Wednesday despite the fact he earned a starter’s role out of training camp.

Bridges started the first six games of the season for the Bombers before getting benched during their week eight loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was quickly shuffled to the practice roster last week and is now out of a job completely.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bridges had two interceptions in their season-opening victory over the BC Lions. He appeared in eight games in the blue and gold last season as a rookie.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamal Parker started at the field side cornerback position for Bridges last week before getting injured. It appears newcomer Dexter Lawson is the next man up to get the start on the corner in their next game after practicing with the first team offence on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The 4-3 Bombers will travel to Calgary for their week 10 matchup against the 5-3 Stampeders on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Grey Cup Festival events announced'
Grey Cup Festival events announced
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices