2 people injured in plane crash near Linden, Alta.

Two people have been sent to hospital, one of them in serious condition, following the crash of a small plane on a grass airstrip about an hour northeast of Calgary on Tuesday.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) confirms the small plane was a Vans RV9A aircraft, described by witnesses as a home-built two-seater plane.
It was on flight from Wetaskiwin Regional Airport to a private airstrip in Linden, Alta., when the crash happened.
TSB spokesperson Hugo Fontaine said the plane was landing around 4:45 p.m., and was on its approach to the runway when the landing gear came into contact with a wire fence.
A witness tells Global News the plane then flipped upside down, onto its roof.
The witness said the two people on board were both experienced aviators in their 80s.
A spokesperson for Alberta EMS confirms both were taken to hospital.
One was transported by ground ambulance to hospital in Three Hills where they were listed in stable condition.
The other person aboard the plane was transported by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Calgary in serious condition.
The TSB confirms it was notified of the accident around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday but its investigators are still gathering information about the crash.
The witness said other people who were in the area rushed to help the two men on board the plane until emergency responders arrived.
