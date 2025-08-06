Arson team investigating house fire in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department’s arson investigation team has been called in to try and determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home on Legacy Reach View in southeast Calgary early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the home around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and forced their way into the home, where they discovered a deceased dog.

View image in full screen The Calgary fire department said they found a deceased dog inside a home on fire on Wednesday. Global News

A CFD spokesperson told Global News that no people were home at the time, but fire crews were able to speak with someone who was believed to be looking after the home and it appears they were able to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived.

Global News cameras also captured a person being detained by police, but there’s no word on whether the person is connected to the incident.

Neighbour Simi Mehta has lived on the street for just a few months.

“My husband told me he saw police put someone (on the ground), we didn’t know if they were arresting him or what happened,” Mehta said.

“There was lots of fire department (vehicles) here, lots of police here, the neighbours had a little dog.”

Mehta and other people who live on the street say the family that lives in the home is currently out of the country.

“I always see them and their dog out, they take their dog for walks with my son. They’re nice people.”

Residents of several nearby homes were also temporarily forced to evacuate.

So far, there’s no word on what caused the fire.