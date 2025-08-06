Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Arson team investigating house fire in southeast Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray & Skylar Peters Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 4:16 pm
1 min read
Investigators from the Calgary fire department taped off a house in the southeast community of Legacy as arson investigators try to determine the cause of a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Investigators from the Calgary Fire Department taped off a house in the southeast community of Legacy as arson investigators try to determine the cause of a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary Fire Department’s arson investigation team has been called in to try and determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home on Legacy Reach View in southeast Calgary early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the home around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and forced their way into the home, where they discovered a deceased dog.

The Calgary fire department said there was nobody at home when the fire broke out, but fire crews discovered a deceased dog when they entered the home. View image in full screen
The Calgary fire department said they found a deceased dog inside a home on fire on Wednesday. Global News

A CFD spokesperson told Global News that no people were home at the time, but fire crews were able to speak with someone who was believed to be looking after the home and it appears they were able to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News cameras also captured a person being detained by police, but there’s no word on whether the person is connected to the incident.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Neighbour Simi Mehta has lived on the street for just a few months.

“My husband told me he saw police put someone (on the ground), we didn’t know if they were arresting him or what happened,” Mehta said.

“There was lots of fire department (vehicles) here, lots of police here, the neighbours had a little dog.”

Mehta and other people who live on the street say the family that lives in the home is currently out of the country.

“I always see them and their dog out, they take their dog for walks with my son. They’re nice people.”

Residents of several nearby homes were also temporarily forced to evacuate.

So far, there’s no word on what caused the fire.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Fire Department going green with its 1st electric fire engine'
Calgary Fire Department going green with its 1st electric fire engine
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices