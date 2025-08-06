Man charged after threats made to Montreal airport, Hydro-Quebec facilities

See more sharing options

A Montreal man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged online threats targeting “critical infrastructure” in Quebec.

According to a statement from the RCMP, a 38-year-old man allegedly posted threatening messages on his X account, encouraging attacks on sites including Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, the Port of Montreal, Hydro-Québec control centres, and various transportation networks.

Hydro-Quebec’s security department alerted Montreal police of the alleged threats, RCMP said.

Christian Barriault has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to damage property, and counselling the commission of an offence that was not carried out, specifically mischief.

He appeared at the Montreal courthouse via videoconference on Aug. 4.