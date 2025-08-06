Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after threats made to Montreal airport, Hydro-Quebec facilities

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Montreal man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged online threats targeting “critical infrastructure” in Quebec.

According to a statement from the RCMP, a 38-year-old man allegedly posted threatening messages on his X account, encouraging attacks on sites including Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, the Port of Montreal, Hydro-Québec control centres, and various transportation networks.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hydro-Quebec’s security department alerted Montreal police of the alleged threats, RCMP said.

Trending Now

Christian Barriault has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to damage property, and counselling the commission of an offence that was not carried out, specifically mischief.

He appeared at the Montreal courthouse via videoconference on Aug. 4.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices