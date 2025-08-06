Menu

Crime

Quebec man charged, 2 others sought in fatal Yorkdale mall parking lot shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 11:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man in his 20s killed in early morning shooting outside Yorkdale mall'
Man in his 20s killed in early morning shooting outside Yorkdale mall
WATCH: A man in his 20s was shot and killed outside Yorkdale Mall just after 6 a.m. Monday. No arrests have been made. Catherine McDonald reports – Jul 17, 2025
Police say they have charged one man from Quebec, and are looking for two others, in connection to a fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of a popular mall in Toronto.

The shooting happened at Yorkdale mall’s parking lot during the early hours of July 17, before the mall opened to the public.

Officers found Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean, a Toronto resident, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three suspects were identified through the investigation and Canada-wide warrants were issued for three Quebec men. All three men are wanted for first-degree murder.

One of the men, a 20-year-old from Montreal, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday. However, two men remain outstanding.

Police are looking for a 23-year-old man from Longueuil, Que., and a 28-year-old man from Montreal.

“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous,” police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

