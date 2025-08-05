Menu

Crime

Dog left in hot vehicle had to be put down, owner facing charges: Durham police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2025 5:24 pm
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police car at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police car at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Police say a dog suffered heat stroke and had to be euthanized after it was left with another dog inside a hot vehicle in Oshawa, Ont., this weekend.

Durham regional police say officers responded Sunday to a report of animal abuse in the area of Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road West.

They say two dogs were seen in a vehicle for “an extended period of time” and they appeared to be in distress.

Police say one of the dogs had heat stroke and had to be put down at a veterinary clinic.

The owner of the dogs has been arrested and is facing charges.

Police say the case serves as a reminder of the “serious dangers” animals face when they’re left in hot vehicles.

“Durham Regional Police is asking the public, with rising temperatures on the way, please do not leave animals alone in vehicles-even a few minutes can be dangerous,” the force said in a statement.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

