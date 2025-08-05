Dog left in hot vehicle had to be put down, owner facing charges: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a dog suffered heat stroke and had to be euthanized after it was left with another dog inside a hot vehicle in Oshawa, Ont., this weekend.

Durham regional police say officers responded Sunday to a report of animal abuse in the area of Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road West.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say two dogs were seen in a vehicle for “an extended period of time” and they appeared to be in distress.

Police say one of the dogs had heat stroke and had to be put down at a veterinary clinic.

The owner of the dogs has been arrested and is facing charges.

Police say the case serves as a reminder of the “serious dangers” animals face when they’re left in hot vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

“Durham Regional Police is asking the public, with rising temperatures on the way, please do not leave animals alone in vehicles-even a few minutes can be dangerous,” the force said in a statement.