Health

Confirmed case of measles in Banff prompts AHS to issue public alert

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 5:10 pm
2 min read
Doctors cite concern over polio vaccine politics in U.S.
WATCH: (December 2024) Polio has been eradicated from Canada and the majority of countries around the world thanks to vaccination. But there are concerns some allies of the incoming Trump administration in the U.S. may undermine belief in the safety and efficacy of the polio shot. Health reporter Katherine Ward has what you need to know. – Dec 16, 2024
Alberta Health Services is warning residents and visitors to Banff about a confirmed case of measles.

AHS said in a public advisory, issued on Tuesday, that the person had been in a public setting while infectious.

People who were in the area around the Banff Gondola at the following times are being advised to make sure their vaccines are up to date and monitor their health for symptoms of the measles.

  • July 27 between 3:48 p.m. and 10:17 p.m.
  • July 28 between 4 p.m. and 10:36 p.m.
  • July 29 between 11:11 a.m. and 8:48 p.m.
  • July 30 between 10:49 p.m. and 8 p.m.

AHS said anyone who attended the location at these times, who was born in or after 1970 and has less than two documented doses of measles-containing vaccine may be at risk for developing the highly contagious virus.

AHS is recommending anyone who visited the Banff Gondola, at the same time as the person who was contagious with measles, should make sure their vaccinations are up to date and monitor for symptoms of the highly contagious virus. View image in full screen
AHS is recommending anyone who visited the Banff Gondola, at the same time as the person who was contagious with measles, should make sure their vaccinations are up to date and monitor for symptoms of the highly contagious virus. Global News

On Tuesday, AHS revealed there were an additional 35 confirmed cases of measles over the weekend — bringing the total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,691.

958 of the cases are in the south health zone that includes the communities of Lethbridge, Taber and Medicine Hat.

Another 552 cases are in the northern zone that includes the communities of Hinton, Cold Lake, Fort McMurray, Slave Lake and Grand Prairie.

Symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, usually beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down to the body and then to the arms and legs.

Complications of measles can include ear infections, pneumonia, inflammation of the brain, premature delivery, and, rarely, death.

Persons who are pregnant, less than five years of age, or have weakened immune systems are at greatest risk.

If symptoms of measles do develop, individuals are advised to stay home and call the measles hotline at 1-844-944-3434 before visiting any health care facility or provider, including a family physician clinic or pharmacy.

